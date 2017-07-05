Book Links: Hilary Mantel’s final Wolf Hall book delayed; Kobo’s success is in looking abroad

- Hilary Mantel says the final book in her Wolf Hall series will be delayed. (The Guardian)
- Why Kobo sets its sights beyond the U.S. (The Globe and Mail)
- Rakuten rebrands Overdrive and Aquafadas in line with Rakuten Kobo. (The Digital Reader)
- TSA will no longer go through books in carry-on luggage. (Melville House)
- It’s not uncommon for authors to request their unfinished work be destroyed after their death. (The New York Times)
- How speculative fiction like The Handmaid’s Tale helps us talk about social politics. (Salon)
- On using “Didion-like” and “Didion-esque” to describe female writers. (The Guardian)
- The wardrobes of famous authors. (The New York Times)
- CBC Books seeks submissions for Great Canadian Reading List. (CBC Books)
- New clues arise about the author of the unreadable Voynich manuscript. (The Guardian)
- Ten writers who were also soldiers. (Electric Literature)
- On literary borrowing. (LitHub)
Book links