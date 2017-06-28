Book Links: Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond has died; Nelson Mandela’s prison letters to be published as book

- Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dies at 91. (HuffPost)
- Nelson Mandela’s prison letters to be published in book form. (The New York Times)
- Details about The Da Vinci Code author Dan Brown’s forthcoming novel. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Gucci publishes limited-edition book of the designer’s pre-fall collection. (Los Angeles Times)
- Ireland to host the world’s largest rare-book auction in decades. (Melville House)
- Is the Merriam-Webster Dictionary really trolling Donald Trump? (MashReads)
- Sarah Jessica Parker announces her Hogarth imprint’s first title and her ALA Book Club pick as honorary chair. (Entertainment Weekly)
- That time David Bowie tried (and failed) to adapt George Orwell’s 1984. (Rolling Stone)
- Greek poetry flourishing amid the country’s financial crisis. (The New Yorker)
- Is scientific publishing bad for science? (The Guardian)