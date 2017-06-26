Book Links: Internet reacts to Harry Potter anniversary; millennials are avid library users

- Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram react to Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary. (Entertainment Weekly/MashReads)
- Millennials use libraries more than any other generation. (HuffPost)
- People are fainting and vomiting at the Broadway rendition of George Orwell’s 1984. (Vulture)
- 10 facts about John Green’s new novel. (Penguin U.K.)
- Books to read while you wait for the next season of The Handmaid’s Tale. (The Verge)
- Authors host auction for Grenfell Tower victims. (The Guardian)
- Imbolo Mbue’s Behold the Dreamers named Oprah’s Book Club’s latest pick. (Fortune)
- HarperCollins signs pay-per-lend agreements with ebook providers. (The Digital Reader)
- Naomi Klein on Trump, protest, and more. (Literary Hub)
- Learn what Margaret Atwood thinks about Jane Austen. (The Guardian)