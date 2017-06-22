Book Links: Find hidden copies of A Handmaid’s Tale in Paris; tweet to Neil Gaiman leads to $100,000 donated to charity

- Emma Watson hides copies of The Handmaid’s Tale around Paris. (MashReads)
- Comic and writer Sara Benincasa’s joking tweet to Neil Gaiman ended in $100,000 U.S. raised for charity. (Los Angeles Times)
- Follett Corp. charged with selling counterfeit textbooks. (Publishers Weekly)
- The A Song of Ice and Fire characters that didn’t make it into the TV adaptation. (MashReads)
- Did you know these celebrities were avid book collectors? (Literary Hub)
- The history of the beach read. (Broadly)
- Derek Walcott Museum shutters over land disputes. (The Guardian)
- Why Stephen King is Hollywood’s favourite author. (The Guardian)
- How the corner serves as a “place of nightmares” in literature. (Places)
- A list of murderous tyrants who were also writers. (Literary Hub)
Book links