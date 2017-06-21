Book Links: Chuck Palahniuk announces colouring book novella; world’s richest literary prize goes to José Eduardo Agualusa

- Chuck Palahniuk announces his forthcoming colouring-book novella. (Los Angeles Times)
- International Dublin Literary Award goes to José Eduardo Agualusa, who says he will use the €100,000 to build a public library. (The Guardian)
- Sherlock creators to adapt Bram Stoker’s Dracula. (HuffPost)
- Netflix launches “interactive kids story,” Puss in Book. (Variety)
- U.K. celebrates National Writing Day. (The Telegraph)
- California bookseller contends autographed book law. (Electric Literature)
- Rebel girls picture book is now the fasted-funded publishing project on Kickstarter. (MashReads)
- Fan-fiction writers and YouTube stars team up for digital video series. (The New York Times)
- Bhopal, India, to build new “reading parks.” (The Digital Reader)
- A sneak peek at Marvel’s forthcoming rock variant covers. (Flavorwire)
- The biggest problem with The Handmaid’s Tale is that it ignores race. (io9)