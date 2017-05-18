Book Links: Jordan Peele bringing dark fantasy to HBO | Support the ACLU with a werewolf comic

- Jordan Peele and Misha Green to adapt dark fantasy novel Lovecraft Country for HBO. (Los Angeles Times)
- Publisher named France’s minister of culture. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Dad’s young daughter didn’t see any Asian heroes in her books, so he created one. (HuffPost)
- Sci-fi publisher getting into audiobooks through podcasts. (NPR)
- Southern Ontario school board creates mandatory Indigenous literature course. (HuffPost)
- Podcast The Flop House is supporting the ACLU with a comic about werewolves. (Comic Book Resources)
- Librarians take centre stage in new photography book. (HuffPost)
- Hachette UK CEO retiring. (Publishers Weekly)