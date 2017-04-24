Book Links: Cormac McCarthy, scientist | Forgotten literary classics

- Margaret Atwood’s surprising cameo in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale adaptation. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Which novelists are writing for TV this year? (Electric Literature)
- Cormac McCarthy on where language comes from. (Nautilus)
- U.S. theatre company launches 20-year contest commissioning scripts to be performed as companions to Shakespeare plays that inspired them. (The New York Times)
- A list of forgotten literary classics. (Bustle)
- A look at the nifty machine libraries use to clean their books. (Sploid)
- Fun facts about the Library of Congress on its 217th birthday. (BookRiot)
- Poets fight against the American right. (The New York Times)