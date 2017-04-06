Book Links: LAC’s erotica collection | Is Snape alive? | Stephen King is making clowns sad

- Bill O’Reilly book debuts at No. 1 even as advertisers jump ship. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Why a U.S. federal court once ruled that the X-Men aren’t humans. (Mental Floss)
- Seven celebrity anecdotes from Alec Baldwin’s new memoir. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Happy clowns become sad clowns as Stephen King’s It returns. (A.V. Club)
- Stephen King says two of his characters are similar to Trump, Pennywise mysteriously not one of them. (The Independent)
- Is Snape still alive? (Mashable)
- Library and Archives Canada has a large stash of erotica. (National Post)