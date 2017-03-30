Book Links: Norway’s doomsday library | Pearson settles royalty case

- A new edition of The Chicago Manual of Style is coming this fall! (CMOS Shop Talk)
- Norway completes doomsday library. (Melville House)
- Pearson settles royalty case. (Publishers Weekly)
- Microsoft’s digital bookstore opens April 11. (Good e-Reader)
- Merriam-Webster editor reveals the secret life of dictionaries. (Entertainment Weekly)
- True Blood author Charlaine Harris writing new series set in fractured America. (Los Angeles Times)
- Watch the first trailer for the new adaptation of Stephen King’s It. (The Huffington Post)
- Crayola turns it up a notch, threatens to kill off a classic colour. (Mental Floss)