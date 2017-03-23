Book Links: Webster’s word archive | Jane Austen’s fake marriages | Colour-readers?

- A look inside Merriam-Webster’s word archive. (The New York Times)
- An oral history of a guy who wrote a book and tried to get his friends to read it. (The Millions)
- CBC’s Ann Jansen discusses Canada Reads’ past, present, and future. (Open Book)
- One reader’s quest to visit every bookstore in New York. (Book Riot)
- Is colour coming to e-readers? (Good e-Reader)
- Paramount releases first five minutes of Ghost in the Shell adaptation. (A.V. Club)
- British comic publishers talk about transition and growth in the industry. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Amazon ups its counterfeit-removal program. (The Digital Reader)
- Jane Austen apparently wrote two fake marriage announcements for herself. (The Huffington Post)
- Camus on why happiness is like committing a crime. (Open Culture)
- Art Spiegelman on Nazis, facists, and despair. (Literary Hub)
Book links