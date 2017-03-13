Book Links: 50 years of The Outsiders | Teaching kids about Trump | Jay Lynch dies

- Margaret Atwood talks about Angel Catbird and whether she’ll ever write a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale. (Los Angeles Times)
- Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie faces backlash after anti-trans comments. (The Independent)
- S.E. Hinton reflects on 50 years of The Outsiders. (The New York Times)
- Global rollout planned for Obama books. (The Bookseller)
- Liverpool libraries that were due to shutter are saved, for now. (The Guardian)
- British Library lead curator says Jane Austen was poisoned with arsenic. Experts disagree. (CNN)
- English edition of new self-publishing platform to give authors 100 per cent of royalties. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Underground cartoonist Jay Lynch dies. (The New York Times)
- Real-life Schindler’s list that inspired Thomas Keneally’s Man Booker Prize–winning novel expected to sell for $2.4 million at auction. (The Guardian)
- How educational books are teaching kids about Trump. (The New Yorker)
- America’s checkered past, as taught through compelling children’s books. (Electric Lit)
- John Chipman on Dr. Charles Smith, the centre of the author’s new non-fiction title, Death in the Family. (Hazlitt)
- Author of book about aristocratic aesthetics dubs Trump’s style “dictator chic.” (Politico)
- The book art of Chris Perry. (CTPost)