Book Links: Obama books to be published by Crown; Lambda kicks off its first festival

- Obama books to appear under PRH’s Crown imprint. (Publishers Weekly)
- Lambda Literary Awards host first-ever festival this week. (Los Angeles Times)
- Protests want Women of the World Festival to cancel talk by rape survivor and her rapist, who have written a book together. (The Guardian)
- A People’s History of the United States and other Howard Zinn books may be banned in Arkansas. (Huffington Post)
- The finalists for the 2017 PEN/Faulkner Award have been announced. (Electric Literature)
- The literary bots of Twitter. (LitHub)
- The crowdfunded anti-princess book teaching girls to rebel. (BBC)
- Take a tour of Umberto Eco’s personal library. (Open Culture)
- Why to date a reader. (BookRiot)