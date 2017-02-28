Book Links: Author of children’s books about tolerance detained at U.S. border; when literary awards are like the Oscars

- Australian children’s author Mem Fox detained at U.S. airport on her way to give talk on importance of tolerance and acceptance. (The Washington Post)
- Trump’s presidency has inspired renewed interest in dystopian fiction, but also in anti-fascist ebooks. (Observer)
- The 2017 Oscar-like blunders of the literary award world. (Los Angeles Times)
- Largest Christian bookstore chain to shutter all 240 bookstores. (Good E-Reader)
- Classic Y.B. Yeats poem gets adapted into short film. (Open Culture)
- You could read hundreds of books a year in less than a fifth of the time you spend watching TV and using social media. (Quartz)
- Barnes & Noble buys MBS Textbook Exchange. (Publishers Weekly)
- The Shakespeare scholars arguing against the credibility of Shakespeare. (New Yorker)
- Using Ikea’s most popular bookcase to measure inflation around the world. (Bloomberg)
- The writer as a public figure versus the writer who actually writes. (LitHub)
- A history of women travel writers. (The Guardian)
Book links