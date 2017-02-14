Book Links: Piers Morgan forced to read Harry Potter; if you’re hearing voices, it may be that novel you’re reading

- London-based bookstore is tweeting all of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to Piers Morgan after his feud with J.K. Rowling. (MashReads)
- Study finds some readers hear voices, experience characters “narrating their world” after putting a book down. (The Guardian)
- A Galentine’s Day reading list. (BookRiot)
- Romance publisher Samhain shutters. (Good e-Reader)
- Eva Green and Gemma Arterton to star in film about Virginia Woolf’s real-life love story. (The Guardian)
- London Gallery opens Valentine’s Day exhibition based on Arabic poetry of love and lust. (BookRiot)
- China jails more publishers over books with political “gossip.” (Melville House)
- Picture book helps explain U.S. election to children via a pumpkin and a pantsuit. (The Huffington Post)
- What does being a politically engaged writer mean in 2017? (The New York Times)
- Canadian Association of Research Libraries president Martha Whitehead talks about its new Scholarly Communications Roadmap. (Publishing Perspectives)