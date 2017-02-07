Book Links: Protesters to bury non-reading Trump in books; Salman Rushdie gets political in new novel

- Protesters plan to “bury the White House in books” because Trump hates reading. (Huffington Post)
- New Salman Rushdie novel, taking up “truth, terror, and lies,” due in September. (The Guardian)
- Kobo CEO Michael Tamblyn on how the company moves into new international markets. (Good E-Reader)
- Author Neil Pasricha on how to read more books this year. (Harvard Business Review)
- San Francisco bookseller gives away copies of George Orwell’s 1984 for free. (Los Angeles Times)
- Judge sentences teens who vandalized Virginia schoolhouse with swastikas to reading The Color Purple, The Kite Runner. (Jezebel)
- Science-ficition writers on the future of climate change in light of Trump’s team of climate deniers. (Huffington Post)
- Waterstones thanks “traditional bookselling” for its return to profit. (The Telegraph)
- France’s obsession with books about decline. (The New York Times)
- Are professional writers being driven out of the industry by celebrities who write books? (The Guardian)
