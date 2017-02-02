Book Links: J.K. Rowling responds to book-burning, Trump-supporting fans; Kardashian book club

- J.K. Rowling responds to fans who allegedly burnt Harry Potter books and merchandise after Rowling’s anti-Trump tweets. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Kim Kardashian is starting a book club. (MashReads)
- Other celebrities propose books for One Book, One New York book club. (NYC.gov)
- Asian Winter Games athletes discover controversial title denying Nanjing Massacre in their hotel rooms. (Melville House)
- Colm Tóibín appointed chancellor of Liverpool University. (The Guardian)
- In case you missed the cover of The Canadaland Guide to Canada, forthcoming in May, it features Drake cuddling a moose. (Simon & Schuster)
- A reading list for understanding the U.S. political system. (BookRiot)
- Scholastic releases sixth Kids & Family Reading Report. (Good E-Reader)
- U.K. author Andy McNab on why England ranks low on reading ability in developed nations. (The Guardian)
- Award-winning book adaptations. (Entertainment Weekly)