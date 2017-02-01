Book Links: Dictionaries consider adding Trumpisms; ebook pirate bounty hunters

- Oxford English Dictionary keeps an eye out for Trumpisms to include in next edition. (Electric Literature)
- Bloomsbury hosts Harry Potter night events worldwide tomorrow. (The Independent)
- Someone pirating your ebook? Hire this specialized bounty-hunting company. (Copyright and Technology)
- Audible launches anonymous storytelling series. (Geekwire)
- Amazon sells out of some dystopian fiction. (Huffington Post)
- Authors on Trump’s immigration ban. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Short-fiction e-reading app Radish gets $3 million from venture capitalists to grow platform. (The Good E-Reader)
- Textbook publishers look into new types of reader access. (Inside Higher Ed)
- The late Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne’s English farmhouse hits the market for $2.38 million. (Los Angeles Times)
- Which cities read the most romance novels? (The Digital Reader)
- Poetry as protest. (The New Yorker)