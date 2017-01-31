Book Links: Scribd stands with immigrants; Trump’s sad “library”

- Scribd says it stands with immigrants, offering free access and curated lists to “give everyone an opportunity to educate themselves about what’s happening right now.” (Scribd)
- 25 books by refugees in the U.S. (New York Times)
- U.K. authors and publishers vow not to visit U.S. and to only translate work by authors from Trump’s banned countries after travel ban. (The Guardian)
- Leaked photo shows Trump’s very scarce “library.” Sad! (Melville House)
- London bar first to serve Harry Potter’s (alcoholic) butterbeer on tap. (Mashable)
- Skoob (a pile of books destined to be destroyed) and other semordnilaps. (Mental Floss)
- Looking at video games from a literary perspective. (NPR)
- Virginia rejects school bill that would entail warning parents about books with sexual content. (The Guardian)
- 1984 isn’t the only work of dystopian fiction that has experienced renewed interest because of Trump. (Electric Literature)