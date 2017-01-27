Book Links: Hogwarts prepares to invade Ontario town; more proof Trump doesn’t read

- Ontario town hopes to raise funds by transforming itself for Harry Potter festival. (London Free Press)
- Nigerian author and women’s advocate Buchi Emecheta dies at 72. (BBC)
- Alternative quote? The Guardian prints fake passage from George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-four. (A.V. Club)
- Carleton University prof makes sweet, sweet music with his used-book xylophone. (Metro)
- How Trump’s proposed cuts will devastate arts and cultural institutions. (Melville House)
- More evidence that Trump doesn’t read. (Literary Hub)
- Publishers respond to the New York Times‘s decision to cut several bestsellers’ lists. (Publishers Weekly)
- New interactive website explores the world (and sounds) of Russian Futurist artists’ books. (Hyperallergic)
- More than 100 authors, including Rushdie and Atwood, pledge support to imprisoned writers in Turkey. (The Bookseller)
- Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne to narrate J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts audiobook. (Publishers Weekly)
Book links