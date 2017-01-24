Book Links: Poet Mark Baumer killed on cross-U.S. walk; bookish signs at Women’s March

- Poet and activist Mark Baumer killed during cross-U.S. walk. (The Washington Post)
- The bookish side of last weekend’s Women’s March. (BookRiot)
- Hackers hold public library computer system hostage for Bitcoin. (Electric Literature)
- Simon & Schuster claims Milo Yiannopoulos book won’t contain hate speech. (Buzzfeed)
- Kelly Barnhill, John Lewis among American Library Association’s 2017 youth media award winners. (ALA.org)
- A never-before-seen fairy-tale hand-written from Mark Twain to his daughters will be published by Doubleday. (Melville House)
- Even author Jeanette Winterson can’t afford to be a bookseller. (The Guardian)
- Merriam-Webster trolls Kellyanne Conway for “alternative facts” comments. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Famous first sentences from literature turned into star maps. (Wired)
- A list of big books turning 50 this year. (CBC Books)