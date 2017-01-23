Book Links: Trump budget proposes nixing National Endowment of the Arts

- Trump team aims to end National Endowments for the Arts and more. (HyperAllergic)
- The ways Washington booksellers supported the Women’s March. (Publishers Weekly)
- Thomas the Tank Engine ebook app reaches more than 12,000 subscribers in first month; Nickelodeon ebook app to follow suit? (The Australian)
- Macmillan to publish exclusive New York Public Library collection titles. (Good e-Reader)
- Precedents for fan-fiction still unclear as Star Trek case settles out of court. (Teleread)
- Writers recommend books to help us get through Trump’s presidency. (LitHub)
- A list of titles former president Obama recommended during his tenure. (The Independent)
- Changes to Smashreads’s author royalties are a good sign for the company, CEO says. (Good e-Reader)
Book links