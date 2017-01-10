Book Links: PRH to sell Penguin Singapore and Malaysia; Marlon James to write fantasy series

- Penguin Random House to sell Penguin Singapore and Malaysia. (The Bookseller)
- U.S. author groups band together against Simon & Schuster’s publication of Milo Yiannopoulos book. (Melville House)
- Man Booker Prize winner Marlon James to pen fantasy series. (Entertainment Weekly)
- The Outsiders author S.E. Hinton continues to insist that her characters aren’t gay. (Huffington Post)
- Writer Shappi Khorsandi withdraws her book from longlist for U.K. literary award for writers of colour. (The Guardian)
- Poet Sara Holbrook finds standardized test questions about her own poems too hard (even for her). (Los Angeles Times)
- On “the Murakami effect” and easily translatable literature. (LitHub)
- An interesting take on how the Series of Unfortunate Events books can help readers deal with anxiety. (Buzzfeed)
- Let’s just put this “demise of books” prophesying to rest. (Gallup)
