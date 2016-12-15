Book Links: A Christmas Carol in emoji; adapting Alice Munro

- Director Pedro Almodóvar on adapting Alice Munro for the screen. (Literary Hub)
- “Translations” of A Christmas Carol and other classic books into emojis. (Los Angeles Times)
- Human rights activist gifts 650 copies of anthology of refugee stories to U.K. politicians. (The Guardian)
- New York Public Library and Macmillan team up on publishing project based on the library’s collections. (Melville House)
- Patti Smith talks about what it was like to perform at Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize ceremony. (The New Yorker)
- Actor B.J. Novak to pen follow-up children’s book. (Entertainment Weekly)
- United Nations drops Wonder Woman as ambassador. (Cnet)
- Amazon names Sarah Smith its new editorial director. (Publishers Weekly)
- The roots of African-American literature. (The Times Literary Supplement)