Book Links: 100 strangers cooperate on book; millennials have no “voice of a generation” novel

- Ever notice there’s no “voice of a generation” novel for millennials? (The New York Times)
- 100 strangers collectively write a book. (SFist)
- New species of spider named for Harry Potter sorting hat. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Every bookworm’s dream: growing up in a library. (Atlas Obscura)
- Artificial intelligence can predict how stories will end. (Scientific American)
- Literary ties to this year’s Golden Globes nominations. (Los Angeles Times)
- More on Australia’s book import restriction debate. (The Guardian)
- Mom annotates Disney princesses book to have less narrow ideas of gender roles. (The Independent)
- Words that seem related but aren’t. (The Digital Reader)
