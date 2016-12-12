Book Links: The best gifts given in literature; read for free in Croatia

- Croatia launches program allowing anyone in country to read world’s top-selling 100,000 e-books for free. (Melville House)
- Bob Dylan addresses apparent indifference to Nobel win in speech. (The New York Times)
- Stephen King expresses support for Dylan’s Nobel win. (Rolling Stone)
- Margaret Atwood joins Salman Rushdie and other authors in appeal for detained and imprisoned Chinese writers. (The Guardian)
- R.L. Stine will write Marvel’s Man-Thing series. (The New York Times)
- Stine also has a new picture book on the way from Scholastic. (GalleyCat)
- Kobo may revamp Super Points program. (Good e-Reader)
- How audiobooks have complemented print books‚ not destroyed them. (The Washington Post)
- The best gifts given in literature. (Bookish)
- Watch the New York Public Library do the mannequin challenge. (GalleyCat)