Book Links: More on Hulu’s Handmaid’s Tale adaptation; an international bookstore guide for travellers

- First-look photos of Hulu’s TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. (Entertainment Weekly)
- On Anne Carson and poetry that makes us feel intellectually insufficient. (New Republic)
- PEN Literary Awards longlists revealed. (Pen.org)
- Fidel Castro was not only a book lover‚ but apparently edited Gabriel García Márquez’s manuscripts. (The Guardian)
- HBO creating a Games of Thrones–themed line of wines. (GalleyCat)
- Authors write science-fiction edition of Cards Against Humanity. (Cards Against Humanity)
- An international bookstore guide for travellers. (The New York Times)
- Anne of Green Gables‘s most uplifting quotes. (BookRiot)
- U.K. illustration auction sees work by J.K. Rowling and other authors. (The Guardian)
- Tiny Jane Austen portraits make select £5 notes extremely rare. (Torquay Herald Express)
Book links