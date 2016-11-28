Book Links: New Angel Catbird cover; Fidel Castro‚ reader and friend of authors

- Cover revealed for new installment of Margaret Atwood’s graphic novel series‚ Angel Catbird. (GalleyCat)
- Fidel Castro: avid reader‚ friend of famous authors. (Literary Hub)
- Wattpad to produce original content for TV. (Wattpad)
- Adding to list of “words of the year” inspired by Trump: Dictionary.com chooses “xenophobia.” (Entertainment Weekly)
- Society has been found generally to have a positive linguistic bias, despite current events. (The New York Times)
- Following Paul Beatty being named first American winner of the Man Booker Prize‚ former winner Julian Barnes says accepting submissions from U.S. authors is “daft.” (The Guardian)
- British government to invest £7.6 million in house it believed was tied to Jane Austen. (The New York Times)
- Some DIY-spirational bookish holiday decor. (BookRiot)
- E-reading specials for Cyber Monday. (Good e-Reader)