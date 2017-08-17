Danila Botha, Matti Friedman among 2017 Vine Awards finalists

The Toronto-based Koffler Centre of the Arts has announced the shortlists for its 2017 Vine Awards for Canadian Jewish Literature. The annual prize offers a $10,000 prize each in the categories of fiction, non-fiction, history, and YA/children’s literature, as well as poetry in alternating years. A jury comprising Ami Sands Brodoff, Bob Bossin, and Cary Fagan selected the following finalists:

Fiction Eric Beck Rubin, School of Velocity (Doubleday Canada)

Peter Behrens, Carry Me (House of Anansi Press)

Danila Botha, For All the Men (and Some of the Women) I’ve Known (Tightrope Books) Non-fiction Sarah Barmak, Closer: Notes from the Orgasmic Frontier of Female Sexuality (Coach House Books)

Judy Batalion, White Walls: A Memoir About Motherhood, Daughterhood, and the Mess In Between (Berkley)

(Berkley) David Leach, Chasing Utopia: The Future of the Kibbutz in a Divided Israe (ECW Press)

Miriam Libicki, Toward a Hot Jew (Fantagraphics Books Inc.) History Max Eisen, By Chance Alone:A Remarkable True Story of Courage and Survival at Auschwitz (HarperCollins)

Matti Friedman, Pumpkin Flowers: A Soldier’s Story (McClelland & Stewart)

Ester Reiter, A Future Without Hate or Need: The Promise of the Jewish Left in Canada (Between the Lines)