Danila Botha, Matti Friedman among 2017 Vine Awards finalists

The Toronto-based Koffler Centre of the Arts has announced the shortlists for its 2017 Vine Awards for Canadian Jewish Literature. The annual prize offers a $10,000 prize each in the categories of fiction, non-fiction, history, and YA/children’s literature, as well as poetry in alternating years. A jury comprising Ami Sands Brodoff, Bob Bossin, and Cary Fagan selected the following finalists:
Fiction
- Eric Beck Rubin, School of Velocity (Doubleday Canada)
- Peter Behrens, Carry Me (House of Anansi Press)
- Danila Botha, For All the Men (and Some of the Women) I’ve Known (Tightrope Books)
Non-fiction
- Sarah Barmak, Closer: Notes from the Orgasmic Frontier of Female Sexuality (Coach House Books)
- Judy Batalion, White Walls: A Memoir About Motherhood, Daughterhood, and the Mess In Between (Berkley)
- David Leach, Chasing Utopia: The Future of the Kibbutz in a Divided Israe (ECW Press)
- Miriam Libicki, Toward a Hot Jew (Fantagraphics Books Inc.)
History
- Max Eisen, By Chance Alone:A Remarkable True Story of Courage and Survival at Auschwitz (HarperCollins)
- Matti Friedman, Pumpkin Flowers: A Soldier’s Story (McClelland & Stewart)
- Ester Reiter, A Future Without Hate or Need: The Promise of the Jewish Left in Canada (Between the Lines)
Children’s/Young Adult
- Deborah Kerbel, Feathered (Kids Can Press)
- Tilar Mazzeo and Mary Farrell, ed., Irena’s Children: A True Story of Courage (Margaret K. McElderry Books)
- Irene N. Watts and Kathryn E. Shoemaker, ill., Seeking Refuge (Tradewind Books)
Winners will be honoured at a luncheon at Toronto’s Park Hyatt Hotel on Oct. 3.