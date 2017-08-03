Margaret Atwood among 2017 Walrus Poetry Prize judges

The Walrus Foundation has revealed the jury for this year’s Walrus Poetry Prize, its accolade recognizing exceptional unpublished Canadian poems, for which submissions are now open.

Acclaimed novelist Margaret Atwood will judge the $4,000 prize from a shortlist selected by 2017 Griffin Poetry Prize recipient Jordan Abel and Walrus deputy editor Carmine Starnino.

The poetry prize winner, along with the winner of a $1,000 Reader’s Choice Award, will be announced on Nov. 30. Both winning poems will be published in the January/February 2018 issue of The Walrus in print and online, and in the Poetry in Voice anthology.