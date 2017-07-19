Naomi Duguid, Oh She Glows, Anna Olson make 2017 Taste Canada Awards shortlists

The finalists for the 20th annual Taste Canada Awards, honouring the country’s best food writing in seven English and five French categories, have been announced. Winners will be announced at a gala in Toronto on Oct. 30.
The English-language shortlists are as follows:
Culinary Narratives
- Frank Appleton, Brewing Revolution: Pioneering the Craft Beer Movement (Harbour Publishing)
- Jennifer Cockrall-King, Food Artisans of the Okanagan (TouchWood Editions)
- Frankie Flowers, Food to Grow: A Simple, No-Fail Guide to Growing Your Own Vegetables, Fruits and Herbs (HarperCollins)
- Stephen Le, 100 Million Years of Food: What Our Ancestors Ate and Why It Matters Today (HarperCollins)
- Lawrence C. Sherk, 150 Years of Canadian Beer Labels (TouchWood)
General Cookbooks
- Andrew Richardson, CinCin: Wood-Fired Cucina (Figure 1 Publishing)
- David Rocco, Dolce Famiglia (HarperCollins)
- Michael Smith, Real Food, Real Good: Eat Well with Over 100 of My Simple, Wholesome Recipes (Penguin Canada)
- Jim Sutherland, Earls The Cookbook: Eat a Little, Eat a Lot. 110 of Your Favourite Recipes (Appetite by Random House)
- James Walt, Araxi: Roots to Shoots, Farm-Fresh Recipes (Figure 1)
Regional/Cultural Cookbooks
- Pailin Chongchitnant, Hot Thai Kitchen: Demystifying Thai Cuisine with Authentic Recipes to Make at Home (Appetite)
- Anne Desbrisay, Ottawa Cooks: Signature dishes from the finest chefs of Canada’s Capital Region (Figure 1)
- Naomi Duguid, Taste of Persia: A Cook’s Travels Through Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, and Kurdistan (Artisan/Thomas Allen & Son)
- Denise Marchessault and Caroline West, British Columbia from Scratch: Recipes for Every Season (Whitecap Books)
- Jennifer Schell, The Butcher, The Baker, The Wine and Cheese Maker in the Okanagan (TouchWood)
Single-Subject Cookbooks
- Danielle Bennett, Diva Q’s Barbecue: 195 Recipes for Cooking with Family, Friends & Fire (Appetite)
- Allyson Bobbitt and Sarah Bell, Bobbette & Belle: Classic Recipes from the Celebrated Pastry Shop (Penguin Canada)
- Joel MacCharles and Dana Harrison, Batch: Over 200 Recipes, Tips and Techniques for a Well Preserved Kitchen (Appetite)
- Anna Olson, Bake with Anna Olson: More than 125 Simple, Scrumptious and Sensational Recipes to Make You a Better Baker (Appetite)
- Daphna Rabinovitch, The Baker in Me (Whitecap)
Health and Special Diet Cookbooks
- Nettie Cronish and Cara Rosenbloom, Nourish: Whole Food Recipes (Whitecap Books)
- Julie Daniluk, Hot Detox: A 21-Day Anti-Inflammatory Program to Heal Your Gut and Cleanse Your Body (HarperCollins)
- Allison Day, Whole Bowls: Complete Gluten-Free and Vegetarian Meals to Power Your Day (Skyhorse Publishing/Thomas Allen & Son)
- Jill Hillhouse and Lisa Cantkier, The Paleo Diabetes Diet Solution: Manage Your Blood Sugar with 125 Recipes Plus a 30-Day Meal Plan (Robert Rose Books)
- Angela Liddon, Oh She Glows Every Day: Quick and Simply Satisfying Plant-Based Recipes (Penguin Canada)
Food Blogs: General
- Baking For Friends, www.bakingforfriends.com
- Chu on This, www.chuonthis.ca
- Diversivore, http://www.diversivore.com
- Kitchen Heals Soul, www.kitchenhealssoul.com
- You Have Been Served, http://www.youhavebeenserved.ca/
Food Blogs: Health and Special Diet
- A Dash of Compassion, http://www.adashofcompassion.com/
- Kitchen Frau, http://www.kitchenfrau.com
- Oh She Glows, www.ohsheglows.com
- Saltnpepperhere, https://www.saltnpepperhere.com
- The Simple Green, www.thesimplegreen.com