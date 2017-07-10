2017 Alberta Book Publishing Awards shortlists revealed

The Book Publishers Association of Alberta has announced the shortlists for its annual literary awards, honouring the best books from the province’s presses.

The finalists in 11 categories are:

Book of the Year Award – Trade Fiction

Stonehouse Publishing for Kalyna by Pam Clark

NeWest Press for Paper Teeth by Lauralyn Chow

University of Alberta Press for Rising Abruptly by Gisèle Villeneuve

Freehand Books for White Elephant by Catherine Cooper

Book of the Year Award – Trade Non-fiction

University of Calgary Press for Baffin Island: Field Research and High Arctic Adventure, 1961-67 by Jack D. Ives

Historical Society of Alberta for Edmonton House Journals: Reports from the Saskatchewan District, Including the Bow River District by Ted Binnema and Gerhard J. Ens

University of Calgary Press for The Frontier of Patriotism: Alberta and the First World War Alberta and First World War by Adriana Davies and Jeff Keshen

Brush Education for Native Plants for the Short Season Yard: Best Picks for the Chinook and Canadian Prairie Zones by Lyndon Penner

Robert Kroetsch Award for Poetry

University of Alberta Press for 100 Days by Juliane Okot Bitek

Frontenac House for Silent Sister: The Mastectomy Poems by Beth Everest

University of Alberta Press for Sleeping in Tall Grass by Richard Therrien

Book of the Year Award – Children and YA

Winner will be announced at the Alberta Book Awards Gala.

Book of the Year Award – Speculative Fiction

Hades Publications for The Salarian Desert Game (The Unintentional Adventures of of Kia and Agatha, Book 2) by J. A. McLachlan

Tyche Books for Stalking the Dead (A Marie Jenner Mystery) by E.C. Bell

Laska Media Group for Strangers Among Us: Tales of the Underdogs and Outcasts by Susan Forest and Lucas K. Law, eds.

Book of the Year Award – Scholarly and Academic

University of Alberta Press for One Child Reading: My Auto-Bibliography by Margaret Macke

University of Calgary Press for Polaris: The Chief Scientist’s Recollections of the American North Pole Expedition, 1871-73 by Emil Bessels; William Barr, ed. and trans.

University of Alberta Press for Farm Workers in Western Canada: Injustices and Activism Shirley A. McDonald and Bob Barnetson

University of Calgary Press for Vulnerability and Adaptation to Drought: The Canadian Prairies and South America by Harry Diaz, Margot Hurlbert, Jim Warren, eds.

Book of the Year Award – Learning

Brush Education for The Complete Canadian Book Editor by Leslie Vermeer

Brush Education for Cultural Competency Skills for Psychologists, Psychotherapists, and Counselling Professionals: A Workbook for Caring Across Cultures by Earle Waugh, Olga Szafran, Dr. Jean A. C. Triscott, Roger Parent

Brush Education for The Primary Care Toolkit for Anxiety and Related Disorders: Quick, Practical Solutions for Assessment and Management by Dr. Bianca Lauria-Horner

Durvile Publications for Stop Making Art and Die: Survival Activities for Artists by Rich Théroux

Emerging Publisher of the Year

Winner will be announced at the Alberta Book Awards Gala.

Publisher of the Year

Athabasca University Press

NeWest Press

University of Calgary Press

Book Design

University of Calgary Press and designer Garet Markvoort for The Frontier of Patriotism: Alberta and the First World War by Adriana Davies and Jeff Keshen, eds.

Freehand Books and designer Natalie Olsen for Perfect World by Ian Colford

Athabasca University Press and designer Marvin Harder for Visiting with the Ancestors: Blackfoot Shirts in Museum Spaces by Laura Peers and Alison K. Brown

Cover Design

NeWest Press and designer Kate Hargreaves for Border Markers by Jenny Ferguson

Frontenac House Press and designer Tim Nikes for The Bone Weir by D. S. Stymeist

NeWest Press and designer Kate Hargreaves for Lost Animal Club by Kevin Couture

Winners will be announced at a gala in Edmonton on Sept. 15. A lifetime achievement award will also be presented, and an additional new award will be dedicated to the life of a renowned Canadian publisher.