2017 Alberta Book Publishing Awards shortlists revealed

The Book Publishers Association of Alberta has announced the shortlists for its annual literary awards, honouring the best books from the province’s presses.
The finalists in 11 categories are:
Book of the Year Award – Trade Fiction
- Stonehouse Publishing for Kalyna by Pam Clark
- NeWest Press for Paper Teeth by Lauralyn Chow
- University of Alberta Press for Rising Abruptly by Gisèle Villeneuve
- Freehand Books for White Elephant by Catherine Cooper
Book of the Year Award – Trade Non-fiction
- University of Calgary Press for Baffin Island: Field Research and High Arctic Adventure, 1961-67 by Jack D. Ives
- Historical Society of Alberta for Edmonton House Journals: Reports from the Saskatchewan District, Including the Bow River District by Ted Binnema and Gerhard J. Ens
- University of Calgary Press for The Frontier of Patriotism: Alberta and the First World War Alberta and First World War by Adriana Davies and Jeff Keshen
- Brush Education for Native Plants for the Short Season Yard: Best Picks for the Chinook and Canadian Prairie Zones by Lyndon Penner
Robert Kroetsch Award for Poetry
- University of Alberta Press for 100 Days by Juliane Okot Bitek
- Frontenac House for Silent Sister: The Mastectomy Poems by Beth Everest
- University of Alberta Press for Sleeping in Tall Grass by Richard Therrien
Book of the Year Award – Children and YA
Winner will be announced at the Alberta Book Awards Gala.
Book of the Year Award – Speculative Fiction
- Hades Publications for The Salarian Desert Game (The Unintentional Adventures of of Kia and Agatha, Book 2) by J. A. McLachlan
- Tyche Books for Stalking the Dead (A Marie Jenner Mystery) by E.C. Bell
- Laska Media Group for Strangers Among Us: Tales of the Underdogs and Outcasts by Susan Forest and Lucas K. Law, eds.
Book of the Year Award – Scholarly and Academic
- University of Alberta Press for One Child Reading: My Auto-Bibliography by Margaret Macke
- University of Calgary Press for Polaris: The Chief Scientist’s Recollections of the American North Pole Expedition, 1871-73 by Emil Bessels; William Barr, ed. and trans.
- University of Alberta Press for Farm Workers in Western Canada: Injustices and Activism Shirley A. McDonald and Bob Barnetson
- University of Calgary Press for Vulnerability and Adaptation to Drought: The Canadian Prairies and South America by Harry Diaz, Margot Hurlbert, Jim Warren, eds.
Book of the Year Award – Learning
- Brush Education for The Complete Canadian Book Editor by Leslie Vermeer
- Brush Education for Cultural Competency Skills for Psychologists, Psychotherapists, and Counselling Professionals: A Workbook for Caring Across Cultures by Earle Waugh, Olga Szafran, Dr. Jean A. C. Triscott, Roger Parent
- Brush Education for The Primary Care Toolkit for Anxiety and Related Disorders: Quick, Practical Solutions for Assessment and Management by Dr. Bianca Lauria-Horner
- Durvile Publications for Stop Making Art and Die: Survival Activities for Artists by Rich Théroux
Emerging Publisher of the Year
Winner will be announced at the Alberta Book Awards Gala.
Publisher of the Year
- Athabasca University Press
- NeWest Press
- University of Calgary Press
Book Design
- University of Calgary Press and designer Garet Markvoort for The Frontier of Patriotism: Alberta and the First World War by Adriana Davies and Jeff Keshen, eds.
- Freehand Books and designer Natalie Olsen for Perfect World by Ian Colford
- Athabasca University Press and designer Marvin Harder for Visiting with the Ancestors: Blackfoot Shirts in Museum Spaces by Laura Peers and Alison K. Brown
Cover Design
- NeWest Press and designer Kate Hargreaves for Border Markers by Jenny Ferguson
- Frontenac House Press and designer Tim Nikes for The Bone Weir by D. S. Stymeist
- NeWest Press and designer Kate Hargreaves for Lost Animal Club by Kevin Couture
Winners will be announced at a gala in Edmonton on Sept. 15. A lifetime achievement award will also be presented, and an additional new award will be dedicated to the life of a renowned Canadian publisher.