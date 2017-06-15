Margaret Atwood recognized by German Publishers and Booksellers Association

The German Publishers and Booksellers Association has announced that CanLit icon Margaret Atwood will receive its 2017 Peace Prize of the German Book Trade.

The annual €25,000 award recognizes an influential member of the literary or arts community who conveys superb “international understanding.”

The board of trustees that administers the prize said of Atwood’s work in a press release: “In her wide range of novels, essays and volumes of poetry, Atwood has demonstrated a keen political intuition and a deeply perceptive ability to detect dangerous and underlying developments and tendencies. As one of the most important storytellers of our era, she fearlessly probes shifting patterns of thought and behavior in both her utopian and dystopian works. … Through her, we experience who we are, where we stand, and what responsibilities we carry with regard to ourselves and our peaceful coexistence with others.”

The author will receive her prize at a ceremony in Frankfurt during the 2017 Berlin Book Days and Frankfurt Book Fair on Oct. 15.