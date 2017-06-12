Sinclair, Ruthig, Halfe, anitafrika win 2017 LCP Poetry Awards

The League of Canadian Poets announced the winners of its 2017 poetry awards at a ceremony during the organization’s annual conference on June 10:

Pat Lowther Memorial Award for an excellent book of poetry ($1,000)

Sue Sinclair, Heaven’s Thieves (Brick Books)

Gerald Lampert Memorial Award for a first book of poetry ($1,000)

Ingrid Ruthig, This Being (Fitzhenry & Whiteside)

Raymond Souster Award for a book of poetry by an LCP member ($1,000)

Louise Bernice Halfe, Burning in this Midnight Dream (Coteau Books)

Sheri-D Wilson Golden Beret Award for spoken word ($1,000)

d’bi.young anitafrika

Colleen Thibaudeau Award for volunteer contribution to the Canadian poetry community

The Art Bar Poetry series

LCP Life Membership Award

Allan Briesmaster

LCP Honorary Membership Award

Gord Downie