Gisèle Villeneuve, Richard Harrison among 2017 Alberta Literary Award winners

The Writers’ Guild of Alberta has announced the winners of this year’s Alberta Literary Awards. Winners were honoured June 10 at a gala held in conjunction with the guild’s Edmonton conference.

The following winners were selected by a jury from 25 finalists, which were culled from more than 250 submissions:

Georges Bugnet Award for Fiction

Gisèle Villeneuve, Rising Abruptly (University of Alberta Press)

Wilfrid Eggleston Award for Non-fiction

Sydney Sharpe and Don Braid, Notley Nation: How Alberta’s Political Upheaval Swept the Country (Dundurn Press)

Stephan G. Stephansson Award for Poetry

Richard Harrison, On Not Losing My Father’s Ashes in the Flood (Wolsak and Wynn)

R. Ross Annett Award for Children’s Literature

Georgia Graham, Cub’s Journey Home (Red Deer Press)

Gwen Pharis Ringwood Award for Drama

Vern Thiessen, Of Human Bondage (Playwrights Canada Press)

Howard O’Hagan Award for Short Story

Laurie MacFayden, “Haircut” (Alberta Views)

James H. Gray Award for Short Non-fiction

Austen Lee, “Among Cougars and Men,” (Glass Buffalo)

Jon Whyte Memorial Essay Award

Rona Altrows, “Letter of Intent”

WGA Golden Pen Award for Lifetime Achievement

Candas Jane Dorsey

Youth/Emerging Writing Contest

Katie Bickell, “Angels in the Snow”