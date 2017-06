Gary Barwin was named this year’s winner of the $15,000 Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour on June 10. Barwin won the prize for his Scotiabank Giller–shortlisted novel, Yiddish For Pirates (Random House Canada), about a young Jewish boy’s pirate-ship adventure, as narrated by an African grey parrot. Barwin received his award at a gala ceremony in Orillia, Ontario.