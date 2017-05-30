Between the Lines’s graphic novel Drawn to Change wins 2017 Wilson Book Prize

Drawn to Change: Graphic Histories of Working-Class Struggle by Paul Buhle and the Graphic History Collective has won the 2017 Wilson Book Prize. The book’s publisher, Between the Lines, has been awarded $10,000 to help fund further work in Canadian history.

Drawn to Change, which tells the story of Canadian labour history and working-class struggles through nine short comics, was selected from three finalists by the Wilson Institute of Canadian History at McMaster University. Sarah Carter’s Imperial Plots: Woman, Land, and the Spadework of British Colonialism on the Canadian Prairies (University of Manitoba Press) and Joseph Gagné’s Inconquis: Deux retraites françaises vers la Louisiane après 1760 (Les éditions du Septentrion) were also nominated. The winner was announced at an event on May 28 in Toronto.