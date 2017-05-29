Ami McKay, Sylvain Neuvel among 2017 Sunburst Awards longlisters

The longlists for this year’s Sunburst Awards, recognizing Canadian literature of the fantastic in three categories, have been revealed. The finalists will be named at the end of June, and the winners at a ceremony in the fall. Jurors Nancy Baker, Michel Basilières, Rebecca Bradley, Dominick Grace, and Sean Moreland selected the following nominees:

Adult Fiction ($1,000)

YA Fiction ($1,000)

Jonathan Auxier, Sophie Quire and the Last Storyguard (Puffin Canada)

Karen Bass, The Hill (Pajama Press)

Kate Blair, Transferral (Dancing Cat Books)

Lena Coakley, Worlds of Ink and Shadow (HarperCollins)

Marina Cohen, The Inn Between (Roaring Brook Press)

Catherine Egan, Julia Vanishes (Doubleday Canada)

Ian Donald Keeling, The Skids (ChiTeen)

Arthur Slade, Flickers (HarperCollins)

Jeff Szpirglas, Sheldon Unger vs The Dentures of Doom (Star Crossed Press)

Moira Young, The Road to Ever After (Doubleday)

Short Story ($500)