Ami McKay, Sylvain Neuvel among 2017 Sunburst Awards longlisters

The longlists for this year’s Sunburst Awards, recognizing Canadian literature of the fantastic in three categories, have been revealed. The finalists will be named at the end of June, and the winners at a ceremony in the fall. Jurors Nancy Baker, Michel Basilières, Rebecca Bradley, Dominick Grace, and Sean Moreland selected the following nominees:
Adult Fiction ($1,000)
- Gail Anderson-Dargatz, The Spawning Grounds (Knopf Canada)
- Madeline Ashby, Company Town (Tor Books)
- Jay Hosking, Three Years With the Rat (Hamish Hamilton Canada)
- Claire Humphrey, Spells of Blood and Kin (Thomas Dunne Books)
- Ami McKay, The Witches of New York (Knopf )
- Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Certain Dark Things (Thomas Dunne)
- Sylvain Neuvel, Sleeping Giants (Del Rey)
- Jerome Stueart, The Angels of Our Better Beasts (ChiZine Publications)
- Jo Walton, Necessity (Tor)
- Robert Charles Wilson, Last Year (Tor)
YA Fiction ($1,000)
- Jonathan Auxier, Sophie Quire and the Last Storyguard (Puffin Canada)
- Karen Bass, The Hill (Pajama Press)
- Kate Blair, Transferral (Dancing Cat Books)
- Lena Coakley, Worlds of Ink and Shadow (HarperCollins)
- Marina Cohen, The Inn Between (Roaring Brook Press)
- Catherine Egan, Julia Vanishes (Doubleday Canada)
- Ian Donald Keeling, The Skids (ChiTeen)
- Arthur Slade, Flickers (HarperCollins)
- Jeff Szpirglas, Sheldon Unger vs The Dentures of Doom (Star Crossed Press)
- Moira Young, The Road to Ever After (Doubleday)
Short Story ($500)
- Brad C. Anderson, “Naïve Gods” (Lazarus Risen, Bundoran Press)
- K.T. Bryski, “La Corriveau” (Strange Horizons, October 2016)
- James Alan Gardner, “The Dog and the Sleepwalker” (Strangers Among Us, Laksa Media Groups)
- Kate Heartfield, “The Seven O’Clock Man” (Clockwork Canada: Steampunk Fiction, Exile Editions)
- Rich Larson, “All That Robot…” (Asimov’s, September 2016)
- Helen Marshall, “Caro in Carno” (The Mammoth Book of Original Cthulhu, Constable-Robinson)
- Michael Matheson, “Until There is Only Hunger” (Upside Down: Inverted Tropes in Storytelling, Apex)
- Peter Norman, “The Night Stylist” (Pulp Literature, Issue 12)
- Kelly Robson, “The Eye of The Swan” (Tor.com, October 2016)
- Madeleine Thien, “The Second Waltz” (Catapult, June 2016)
- A.C. Wise, “The Men from Narrow Houses” (Liminal Stories, #1)
- A.C. Wise, “The Sailing of the Henry Charles Morgan in Six Pieces of Scrimshaw (1841)” (The Dark, #14)