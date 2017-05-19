Cundill Prize rebrands for its 10th anniversary

The international Cundill Prize for Historical Literature, the richest non-fiction prize for the genre worldwide, is rebranding itself as the Cundill History Prize for its 10th anniversary this year. The McGill University faculty of arts, which administers the $75,000 (U.S.) award, has also announced historian Margaret McMillan as this year’s chair of judges.

The institution is relaunching the prize to “illuminate the truth at a time in world affairs when informed, factual debate is increasingly losing out to populism and retrenchment is on the rise,” according to a release.