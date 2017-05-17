OLA announces 2017 Forest of Reading winners

Another successful edition of the Ontario Library Association‘s Forest of Reading program has wrapped up, culminating in the annual Festival of Trees celebrations at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre.
This year’s festivities, which included the presentation of the OLA’s seven English-language Forest of Reading awards, author signings, workshops, and entertainment for more than 10,000 Ontario school children, took place May 16-17, with the French-language component to follow on May 18.
As always, the winners of this year’s awards were selected by the more than 250,000 children – many of whom read dozens of books across multiple categories – who participate in the Forest of Reading program through schools and libraries.
Here are the English-language results for 2017:
- Blue Spruce Award: The Night Gardener by Terry Fan and Eric Fan (Simon & Schuster Canada)
- Red Maple Fiction Award: Shooter by Caroline Pignat (Razorbill Canada)
- Red Maple Non-fiction Award: Child Soldier: When Boys and Girls Are Used in War by Michel Chikwanine and Jessica Dee Humphries, Claudia Dávila, ill. (Kids Can Press)
- White Pine Award: Fifteen Lanes by S.J. Laidlaw (Tundra Books)
- Silver Birch Exrpess Award: The Biggest Poutine in the World by Andrée Poulin; Brigitte Waisberg, trans. (Annick Press)
- Silver Birch Non-fiction Award: Haunted Canada 6: More Terrifying True Stories by Joel A. Sutherland (Scholastic Canada)
- Silver Birch Fiction Award: OCDaniel by Wesley King (S&S Canada)