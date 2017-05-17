OLA announces 2017 Forest of Reading winners

Another successful edition of the Ontario Library Association‘s Forest of Reading program has wrapped up, culminating in the annual Festival of Trees celebrations at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre.

This year’s festivities, which included the presentation of the OLA’s seven English-language Forest of Reading awards, author signings, workshops, and entertainment for more than 10,000 Ontario school children, took place May 16-17, with the French-language component to follow on May 18.

As always, the winners of this year’s awards were selected by the more than 250,000 children – many of whom read dozens of books across multiple categories – who participate in the Forest of Reading program through schools and libraries.

Here are the English-language results for 2017: