Frank Hegyi Award shortlist announced

The Ottawa Independent Writers has announced this year’s shortlist for the Frank Hegyi Award for Emerging Authors, given to a Canadian author who has not already won a major literary prize. The group awards its prize to fiction and non-fiction titles in alternate years. The winner will receive $500 and a two-year Ottawa Independent Writers membership.

Judges Gerry Fostaty, Ursula Pflug, and Menaka Raman-Wilms selected the finalists from forty submitted works. The winner will be announced at a ceremony at the Prose in the Park literary festival in Ottawa on June 10.