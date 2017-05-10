Iain Reid, Emma Donoghue nominated for Shirley Jackson Awards

Three Canadian titles have been nominated for the 2016 Shirley Jackson Awards, which recognize achievement in the literature of psychological suspense, horror, and the dark fantastic.

Iain Reid is shortlisted in the novel category for his thriller I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Simon & Schuster Canada), an unsettling and claustrophobic story of a young couple on a road trip. Emma Donoghue is nominated for her novel The Wonder (Little, Brown), a story set in 1850s rural Ireland, which follows 11-year-old Anna O’Donnell, who has miraculously survived for four months without eating.

Kelsi Morris and Kaitlin Tremblay are finalists in the edited anthology category for Those Who Make Us: Canadian Creature, Myth and Monster Stories (Exile Editions), a non-traditional anthology of Canadian monster stories.

The awards, which will be announced in July, are voted on by a jury of professional writers, editors, critics, and academics.