Saskatchewan Book Awards presented to Yann Martel, Louise Bernice Halfe

The winners of the 2017 Saskatchewan Book Awards, recognizing the province’s best writers and publishers, were revealed at a ceremony in Regina on April 29:
Regina Public Library Book of the Year Award
- Yann Martel, The High Mountains of Portugal (Knopf Canada)
Muslims for Peace and Justice Fiction Award
- Dwayne Brenna, New Albion (Coteau Books)
University of Saskatchewan Non-fiction Award
- Bill Waiser, A World We Have Lost: Saskatchewan Before 1905 (Fifth House Publishers)
Rasmussen, Rasmussen & Charowsky Indigenous Peoples’ Writing Award
- Louise Bernice Halfe, Burning in this Midnight Dream (Coteau Books)
O’Reilly Insurance and The Co-operators First Book Award
- Angie Counios and David Gane, Along Comes a Wolfe (Your Nickel’s Worth Publishing)
Saskatchewan Arts Board Poetry Award
- Louise Bernice Halfe, Burning in this Midnight Dream (Coteau)
Young Adult Literature Award
- Beth Goobie, The Pain Eater (Second Story Press)
City of Saskatoon and Public Library Saskatoon Book Award
- Yann Martel, The High Mountains of Portugal (Knopf Canada)
City of Regina Book Award
- Trevor Herriot, Towards a Prairie Atonement (University of Regina Press)
Jennifer Welsh Scholarly Writing Award
- Bohdan S. Kordan, No Free Man: Canada, the Great War, and the Enemy Alien Experience (McGill-Queen’s University Press)
Prix du livre français
- Madeleine Blais-Dahlem, La voix de mon père (Éditions de la nouvelle plume)
Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport Publishing Award
- University of Regina Press for Towards a Prairie Atonement by Trevor Herriot
Advancing Education Award for Publishing in Education
- University of Regina Press for Measures of Astonishment: Poets on Poetry presented by the League of Canadian Poets
Indigenous Peoples’ Publishing Award
- Coteau for Burning in this Midnight Dream by Louise Bernice Halfe