Quill and Quire

Awards

« Back to
Quillblog

Saskatchewan Book Awards presented to Yann Martel, Louise Bernice Halfe

Yann Martel

Yann Martel

The winners of the 2017 Saskatchewan Book Awards, recognizing the province’s best writers and publishers, were revealed at a ceremony in Regina on April 29:

Regina Public Library Book of the Year Award

Muslims for Peace and Justice Fiction Award

University of Saskatchewan Non-fiction Award

Rasmussen, Rasmussen & Charowsky Indigenous Peoples’ Writing Award

  • Louise Bernice Halfe, Burning in this Midnight Dream (Coteau Books)

O’Reilly Insurance and The Co-operators First Book Award

  • Angie Counios and David Gane, Along Comes a Wolfe (Your Nickel’s Worth Publishing)

Saskatchewan Arts Board Poetry Award

  • Louise Bernice Halfe, Burning in this Midnight Dream (Coteau)

Young Adult Literature Award

City of Saskatoon and Public Library Saskatoon Book Award

  • Yann Martel, The High Mountains of Portugal (Knopf Canada)

City of Regina Book Award

  • Trevor Herriot, Towards a Prairie Atonement (University of Regina Press)

Jennifer Welsh Scholarly Writing Award

  • Bohdan S. Kordan, No Free Man: Canada, the Great War, and the Enemy Alien Experience (McGill-Queen’s University Press)

Prix du livre français

  • Madeleine Blais-Dahlem, La voix de mon père (Éditions de la nouvelle plume)

Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport Publishing Award

  • University of Regina Press for Towards a Prairie Atonement by Trevor Herriot

Advancing Education Award for Publishing in Education

  • University of Regina Press for Measures of Astonishment: Poets on Poetry presented by the League of Canadian Poets

Indigenous Peoples’ Publishing Award

  • Coteau for Burning in this Midnight Dream by Louise Bernice Halfe