Saskatchewan Book Awards presented to Yann Martel, Louise Bernice Halfe

The winners of the 2017 Saskatchewan Book Awards, recognizing the province’s best writers and publishers, were revealed at a ceremony in Regina on April 29:

Regina Public Library Book of the Year Award

Yann Martel, The High Mountains of Portugal (Knopf Canada)

Muslims for Peace and Justice Fiction Award

Dwayne Brenna, New Albion (Coteau Books)

University of Saskatchewan Non-fiction Award

Bill Waiser, A World We Have Lost: Saskatchewan Before 1905 (Fifth House Publishers)

Rasmussen, Rasmussen & Charowsky Indigenous Peoples’ Writing Award

Louise Bernice Halfe, Burning in this Midnight Dream (Coteau Books)

O’Reilly Insurance and The Co-operators First Book Award

Angie Counios and David Gane, Along Comes a Wolfe (Your Nickel’s Worth Publishing)

Saskatchewan Arts Board Poetry Award

Louise Bernice Halfe, Burning in this Midnight Dream (Coteau)

Young Adult Literature Award

Beth Goobie, The Pain Eater (Second Story Press)

City of Saskatoon and Public Library Saskatoon Book Award

Yann Martel, The High Mountains of Portugal (Knopf Canada)

City of Regina Book Award

Trevor Herriot, Towards a Prairie Atonement (University of Regina Press)

Jennifer Welsh Scholarly Writing Award

Bohdan S. Kordan, No Free Man: Canada, the Great War, and the Enemy Alien Experience (McGill-Queen’s University Press)

Prix du livre français

Madeleine Blais-Dahlem, La voix de mon père (Éditions de la nouvelle plume)

Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport Publishing Award

University of Regina Press for Towards a Prairie Atonement by Trevor Herriot

Advancing Education Award for Publishing in Education

University of Regina Press for Measures of Astonishment: Poets on Poetry presented by the League of Canadian Poets

Indigenous Peoples’ Publishing Award