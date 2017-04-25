Quill and Quire

Mona Awad, Gary Barwin among 70th annual Leacock Medal longlisters

Scotiabank Giller Prize finalists Gary Barwin and Mona Awad have made the longlist for the 2017 Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.

A panel of judges selected 11 titles from 68 submissions:

Three finalists will be announced at a ceremony in Orillia, Ontario, home of the Stephen Leacock Museum, on May 3. The winner will receive their $15,000 award at a public gala at the city’s Geneva Park Conference Centre on June 10.