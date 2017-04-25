Mona Awad, Gary Barwin among 70th annual Leacock Medal longlisters

Scotiabank Giller Prize finalists Gary Barwin and Mona Awad have made the longlist for the 2017 Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.
A panel of judges selected 11 titles from 68 submissions:
- John Armstrong, A Series of Dogs (New Star Books)
- Mona Awad, 13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl (Penguin Canada)
- Gary Barwin, Yiddish for Pirates (Random House Canada)
- Judy Batalion, White Walls (New American Library)
- Lesley Crewe, Mary, Mary (Nimbus Publishing)
- C. P. Hoff, A Town Called Forget (Five Rivers Publishing)
- Marni Jackson, Don’t I Know You? (Flatiron Books/Raincoast)
- Amy Jones, We’re All in This Together (McClelland & Stewart)
- Jack Knox, Hard Knox: Musings from the Edge of Canada (Heritage House Publishing)
- Noah Richler, The Candidate: Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail (Doubleday Canada)
- Drew Hayden Taylor, Take Us to Your Chief And Other Stories (Douglas & McIntyre)
Three finalists will be announced at a ceremony in Orillia, Ontario, home of the Stephen Leacock Museum, on May 3. The winner will receive their $15,000 award at a public gala at the city’s Geneva Park Conference Centre on June 10.