ACP recognizes Dundurn founder Kirk Howard with President’s Award

Dundurn president and founder Kirk Howard will be honoured with the Association of Canadian Publishers’s President’s Award at its annual general meeting on June 6.

“Howard is a prominent and longtime publisher, much admired by his peers and by the writers he has published since he started Dundurn,” says ACP president Matt Williams in a press release. “The contribution he has made to the Canadian publishing industry over the years is immense.”

Howard previously served as ACP president, and has participated on numerous industry boards, including the Ontario Book Publishers Organization and Access Copyright. He is currently working to establish the Commonwealth Book Publishers Association.

Former ACP president and Broadview Press CEO Michael Harrison will also be recognized at the meeting, receiving an honorary lifetime membership. Harrison is due to retire from his current position as University of Toronto Press’s vice-president of higher education at the end of April.