Alix Hawley wins 2017 CBC Short Story Prize

Kelowna, B.C.–based author Alix Hawley has been named winner of this year’s CBC Short Story Prize, which offers $6,000 and a 10-day Banff Centre writing residency to a Canadian author for an unpublished piece of short fiction. Hawley’s story, “Witching,” about how a romantic relationship changes after one party returns from overseas combat, will be published in the May issue of Air Canada’s enRoute magazine. Authors Marina Endicott, Jen Sookfong Lee, and Shyam Selvadurai served as the prize jury, selecting Hawley’s story from more than 1,800 entries.

Hawley’s 2015 debut novel, All True Not A Lie In It (Knopf Canada), won the Amazon.ca First Novel Award, a B.C. Book Prize for fiction, and was longlisted for a Scotiabank Giller Prize. A sequel, My Name is a Knife, is in the works.

Finalists Kasia Juno, Jasmina Odor, Kristopher Pelc, and Meg Todd each receive $1,000 The five stories can be read on the CBC Books website.