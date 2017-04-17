Quill and Quire

Amazon.ca First Novel Award shortlist revealed

Yasuko Thanh (Jennilee Marigomen)

Five titles have been shortlisted for this year’s Amazon.ca First Novel Award.

The finalists were selected by author Tanis MacDonald, who will decide the $40,000 winner along with jurors Casey Plett and Gurjinder Basran. The winning title will be announced May 25.

  • White Elephant, Catherine Cooper (Freehand Books)
  • Accordéon, Kaie Kellough (ARP Books)
  • So Much Love, Rebecca Rosenblum (McClelland & Stewart)
  • Mysterious Fragrance of the Yellow Mountains, Yasuko Thanh (Hamish Hamilton Canada)
  • The Break, Katherena Vermette (House of Anansi)