Eden Robinson, Tomson Highway, Katherena Vermette among winners of $10,000 REVEAL Indigenous Art Awards

More than 20 authors have been selected as recipients of the one-time REVEAL Indigenous Art Awards. Among the 150 artists selected for the award are Eden Robinson, Tomson Highway, Katherena Vermette, Richard Van Camp, and Drew Hayden Taylor.

Administered by the Hnatyshyn Foundation, the peer-juried awards recognize emerging and established Indigenous artists in six categories: dance, music, theatre, literature, film/video (media arts), and visual arts/fine craft. Each recipient receives $10,000 to use at their discretion.

The laureates will receive their awards on May 22 at a ceremony in Winnipeg.