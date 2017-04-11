Quill and Quire

Sandra Martin, Daniel J. Levitin make Donner Prize shortlist

The Donner Prize has announced its shortlist for the top 2016/2017 book on public policy written by a Canadian.

The five titles, which were selected from 81 submissions, are:

  1. L’intégration des services en santé: Une approche populationnelle, Yves Couturier, Lucie Bonin, Louise Belzile (Les Presses de l’Université de Montréal)
  2. Priests of Prosperity: How Central Bankers Transformed the Postcommunist World, Juliet Johnson (Cornell University Press)
  3. A Field Guide to Lies: Critical Thinking in the Information Age, Daniel J. Levitin (Allen Lane Canada/PRHC)
  4. Brand Command: Canadian Politics and Democracy in the Age of Message Control, Alex Marland (UBC Press)
  5. A Good Death: Making the Most of Our Final Choices, Sandra Martin (HarperCollins)

The winner, who will receive $50,000, will be announced at an event in Toronto on May 15.