IBBY Canada recognizes Gillian O’Reilly and Daniel Sernine for service to children’s literature

IBBY Canada, the Canadian division of the International Board on Books for Young People, has presented the Claude Aubry Award for distinguished service in the field of children’s literature to Gillian O’Reilly (English) and Daniel Sernine (French).

O’Reilly is the former editor of Canadian Children’s Book News, and an active volunteer and participant with many book-related events and organizations. Sernine is an author, and has been editor of the French youth-literature magazine Lurelu since 1991.