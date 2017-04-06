Erin Wunker’s Feminist Killjoy and Jill Martin Bouteillier’s Sable Island book receive multiple Atlantic Book Award nods

Twenty-two titles hailing from both regional and national publishers have been nominated for the Atlantic Book Awards Society’s eight annual prizes. Erin Wunker’s Notes from a Feminist Killjoy: Essays on Everyday Life (BookThug) is nominated for the Margaret and John Savage First Book Award and the Atlantic Book Award for Scholarly Writing. Jill Martin Bouteillier’s Sable Island in Black and White (Nimbus Publishing) is shortlisted for the Robbie Robertson Dartmouth Book Award and the Democracy 250 Atlantic Book Award for Historical Writing.

The awards will be presented May 18 in Halifax.